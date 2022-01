For the first time, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will feature not one but two Gold medalists of the Stulberg International String Competition. At 7:30 pm Saturday, Jan 22 in Miller Auditorium, Dongyoung Shim (2020) and Keila Wakao (2021) will perform Bach's Concerto for 2 Violins, BWV 1043 in a concert led by resident conductor Daniel Brier. All three joined Cara Lieurance to preview the concert.