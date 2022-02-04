University Orchestra to show the many moods of water

"Watercolors" is the name of the next Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra program. Music director Andrew Koehler (Kalamazoo Philharmonia, Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra) will conduct works by Smetana, Rachmaninoff, and Debussy at 8 pm Saturday, Feb 5 in a free concert at Miller Auditorium.

Koehler touches on the special qualities of each piece in a conversation with Cara Lieurance, putting Vltava (Die Moldau), The Isle of the Dead, and La Mer — all influential works - in their historical contexts.

