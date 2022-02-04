© 2022 WMUK
Weather related closings and delays
WMUK Culture

University Orchestra to show the many moods of water

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST
The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai was an influence on Debussy's La Mer.
Public Domain
/
The Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai was an influence on Debussy's La Mer.

"Watercolors" is the name of the next Western Michigan University Symphony Orchestra program. Music director Andrew Koehler (Kalamazoo Philharmonia, Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra) will conduct works by Smetana, Rachmaninoff, and Debussy at 8 pm Saturday, Feb 5 in a free concert at Miller Auditorium.

Koehler touches on the special qualities of each piece in a conversation with Cara Lieurance, putting Vltava (Die Moldau), The Isle of the Dead, and La Mer — all influential works - in their historical contexts.

WMUK Culturelocal musicAndrew KoehlerWMULet's Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance