Should facts get in the way of a good story? Farmers Alley Theatre's latest will make you think

The Lifespan of a Fact "crackles" as a writer, an editor, and a fact-checker spar over whether the writer's game-changing essay is ready to publish. That's according to actor Paul Stroili, who plays John D'Agata, a real-life author whose essay was red-flagged by real-life fact-checker John Fingal. D'Agata and Fingal are two of the three characters in the play, the third being a fictional editor who is invested in getting the essay published. It runs Feb 11-20 at Farmers Alley Theatre.

Becky Klose / Farmers Alley Theatre Myles Schwarz as fact-checker Jim Fingal, in "Lifespan of a Fact."

The thought-provoking story is helmed by renowned director D. Terry Williams. Says Stroili, "This is one of those great "Let's go to a restaurant and debate the debate" kinds of shows." Artistic director Jeremy Koch adds that to encourage this, Farmers Alley Theatre has scheduled two talkbacks during the run.

