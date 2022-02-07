© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical WMUK 89.9-FM at slightly reduced power
WMUK Culture

Should facts get in the way of a good story? Farmers Alley Theatre's latest will make you think

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published February 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST
Lifespan1
Becky Klose
/
Farmers Alley Theatre
Myles Schwarz, Laurie Carter Rose, and Paul Stroili in "Lifespan of a Fact."

The Lifespan of a Fact "crackles" as a writer, an editor, and a fact-checker spar over whether the writer's game-changing essay is ready to publish. That's according to actor Paul Stroili, who plays John D'Agata, a real-life author whose essay was red-flagged by real-life fact-checker John Fingal. D'Agata and Fingal are two of the three characters in the play, the third being a fictional editor who is invested in getting the essay published. It runs Feb 11-20 at Farmers Alley Theatre.

Lifespan3
Becky Klose
/
Farmers Alley Theatre
Myles Schwarz as fact-checker Jim Fingal, in "Lifespan of a Fact."

The thought-provoking story is helmed by renowned director D. Terry Williams. Says Stroili, "This is one of those great "Let's go to a restaurant and debate the debate" kinds of shows." Artistic director Jeremy Koch adds that to encourage this, Farmers Alley Theatre has scheduled two talkbacks during the run.

Tags

WMUK Culture Let's Hear ItFarmers Alley Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance