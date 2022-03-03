A sneak peek behind a restored Chilean symphony and Copland's Old American Songs, with the Kalamazoo Symphony's Julian Kuerti and soloist Derrick Parker

Julian Kuerti, the music director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, spent seven years working to restore a 1921 symphony by Chilean composer Enrique Soro. It will receive its North American premiere at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 4 in Miller Auditorium, in a program called "Music of the Americas."

courtesy photo / Guy Barzilay Artists Bass-baritone Derrick Parker

Kuerti tells Cara Lieurance he became fascinated by Soro's music when he led the Orquesta Sinfónica Universidad de Concepción. He says the Sinfonia romantica was written by Soro after studying music in Milan, Italy. Dedicated to his new bride, it was the first symphony ever by a Chilean composer.

Bass-baritone Derrick Parker, who will sing Copland's Old American Songs, talks about his journey in the world of classical music. Both an opera singer and a church musician who can play by ear, Parker brings wide experience to Copland's witty settings of real folk songs.