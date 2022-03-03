© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture

A sneak peek behind a restored Chilean symphony and Copland's Old American Songs, with the Kalamazoo Symphony's Julian Kuerti and soloist Derrick Parker

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST
kuerti.jpg
John A. Lacko
/
Julian Kuerti, music director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

Julian Kuerti, the music director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, spent seven years working to restore a 1921 symphony by Chilean composer Enrique Soro. It will receive its North American premiere at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 4 in Miller Auditorium, in a program called "Music of the Americas."

Derrick_Parker.jpg
courtesy photo
/
Guy Barzilay Artists
Bass-baritone Derrick Parker

Kuerti tells Cara Lieurance he became fascinated by Soro's music when he led the Orquesta Sinfónica Universidad de Concepción. He says the Sinfonia romantica was written by Soro after studying music in Milan, Italy. Dedicated to his new bride, it was the first symphony ever by a Chilean composer.

Bass-baritone Derrick Parker, who will sing Copland's Old American Songs, talks about his journey in the world of classical music. Both an opera singer and a church musician who can play by ear, Parker brings wide experience to Copland's witty settings of real folk songs.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
