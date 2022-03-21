Oscar predictions, what’s showing, and more money for filmmakers: here’s what the Kalamazoo Film Society is up to

The 94th annual Academy Awards will be broadcast Sunday, March 27 at 8 pm on ABC. On Thursday before the winners are announced, the Kalamazoo Film Society will hold a Virtual Lobby Discussion on Zoom to debate the merits of the nominees. It was a lively discussion in 2021, says president Dhera Strauss, moderated well by KFS members Chad Campbell and Mike Marchak. Anyone can receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting if they use the contact form on the Kalamazoo Film Society website.

The Japanese film Drive My Car and Master, a suspenseful horror movie by Mariama Diamo, are both currently showing at Celebration Cinemas. Looking ahead to May, Vice President Madeline Cimini says she’s excited that the Film Society will partner with the 2022 Gilmore Piano Festival at showings of the festival’s film series.

Dhera Strauss shares the news of a 2022 grant worth $1000 to be given to emerging filmmakers with no strings attached. The application deadline is May 1.

