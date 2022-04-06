© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Crossing demonstrates its devotion to new music

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
The Crossing
John C. Hawthorne
/
The Crossing

Over 140 works have been written for the multi-Grammy-winning choral ensemble The Crossing, says founder Donald Nally. At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, April 5 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, he will lead the group in a program featuring six of them, including Carols after a Plague by Detroit-based composer Shara Novak.

Nally talks about the singers, the founding of the group, and his philosophy of approaching hard work with a light touch.

Members of The Crossing are working intensively with WMU students during their residency on campus, says Dr. Kim Adams, director of choral activities. The concert will include a collaboration with the students in the University Chorale.

Tickets and further details are available at this link.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance