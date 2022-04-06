The Crossing demonstrates its devotion to new music

Over 140 works have been written for the multi-Grammy-winning choral ensemble The Crossing, says founder Donald Nally. At 7:30 pm on Wednesday, April 5 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University, he will lead the group in a program featuring six of them, including Carols after a Plague by Detroit-based composer Shara Novak.

Nally talks about the singers, the founding of the group, and his philosophy of approaching hard work with a light touch.

Members of The Crossing are working intensively with WMU students during their residency on campus, says Dr. Kim Adams, director of choral activities. The concert will include a collaboration with the students in the University Chorale.

Tickets and further details are available at this link.