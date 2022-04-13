© 2022 WMUK
Western’s Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music to welcome guest composer Julie Giroux

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 13, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT
Julie Giroux
Courtesy photo
/
juliegiroux.org
Composer Julie Giroux

The Spring Conference on Wind and Percussion Music is an all-day event for high school and college musicians that closes with a free public concert featuring the music of a guest composer. For the 52nd annual conference, Julie Giroux will work with students and attend the concert featuring two of her works for wind ensemble.

Dr. Scott Boerma, director of bands at WMU, talks about Giroux’s prolific career as a composer in television, film, and concert music. Along with the University Wind Symphony, outstanding high school players from across the state will participate in the Julie Giroux All-Star Band. The two invited groups are the Stevensville Lakeshore High School Symphonic Band and the Grand Ledge High School Wind Symphony.

The final concert, which also features music from Gustav Holst's The Planets, begins at 7:30 pm in Miller Auditorium on Thursday, April 14.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
