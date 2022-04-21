Alexis J. Roston brings experienced portrayal of Billie Holiday to Farmers Alley Theatre

“I think we’re kindred spirits,” says Alexis J. Roston, who appears as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. The Chicago-based actress won a Jeff Award for her portrayal of Holiday. It’s a role she first played in 2013; this production at Farmers Alley Theatre will be her fifth.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Roston, music director Abdul Hamid Royal, and Farmers Alley Theatre’s artistic director Jeremy Koch talk about Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.

Staged as a concert from late in Holiday’s life, Roston sings over a dozen songs and banters with Royal as bandleader “Buddy.” He sits onstage at the piano and accompanies Roston in a trio with bass and drums.

Royal says Holiday was a “genius” who changed music forever, and Roston admires Holiday’s refusal to see herself as a victim.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill runs at Farmers Alley Theatre from Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 15.

