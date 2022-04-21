© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Alexis J. Roston brings experienced portrayal of Billie Holiday to Farmers Alley Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT
Alexis J. Roston
Kat Mumma
/
Farmers Alley Theatre
Alexis J. Roston, as Billie Holiday in ‘Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill’

“I think we’re kindred spirits,” says Alexis J. Roston, who appears as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill. The Chicago-based actress won a Jeff Award for her portrayal of Holiday. It’s a role she first played in 2013; this production at Farmers Alley Theatre will be her fifth.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Roston, music director Abdul Hamid Royal, and Farmers Alley Theatre’s artistic director Jeremy Koch talk about Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.

Staged as a concert from late in Holiday’s life, Roston sings over a dozen songs and banters with Royal as bandleader “Buddy.” He sits onstage at the piano and accompanies Roston in a trio with bass and drums.

Royal says Holiday was a “genius” who changed music forever, and Roston admires Holiday’s refusal to see herself as a victim.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill runs at Farmers Alley Theatre from Friday, Apr 29 - Sunday, May 15.

WMUK Culture Farmers Alley Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
