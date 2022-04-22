Meet two home-grown WMU Concerto Competition winners: violist Sava Velkoff and saxophonist Michael Keeler

Violist Sava Velkoff and saxophonist Michael Keeler are two of the three winners of the Western Michigan University Concerto Competition (the third is senior soprano Brooke Leinbaugh). Velkoff is from Kalamazoo, and Keeler is from Portage. They'll each perform as a soloist at 8 pm on Saturday, April 23 in a free concert at Miller Auditorium, joined by the University Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Andrew Koehler.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, they talk about the music they've prepared, the teachers with whom they've studied, and their plans for the future.

The concert will also include orchestral showpieces by Samuel Coleridge Taylor (the Ballade in A minor Op 33) and Ottorino Respighi (The Pines of Rome).