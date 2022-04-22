© 2022 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Meet two home-grown WMU Concerto Competition winners: violist Sava Velkoff and saxophonist Michael Keeler

By Cara Lieurance
Published April 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
wmucto.jpg
WMU School of Music
/
Michael Keeler, Brooke Leinbaugh, and Sava Velkoff are the 2022 winners of the WMU Concerto Competition

Violist Sava Velkoff and saxophonist Michael Keeler are two of the three winners of the Western Michigan University Concerto Competition (the third is senior soprano Brooke Leinbaugh). Velkoff is from Kalamazoo, and Keeler is from Portage. They'll each perform as a soloist at 8 pm on Saturday, April 23 in a free concert at Miller Auditorium, joined by the University Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Andrew Koehler.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, they talk about the music they've prepared, the teachers with whom they've studied, and their plans for the future.

The concert will also include orchestral showpieces by Samuel Coleridge Taylor (the Ballade in A minor Op 33) and Ottorino Respighi (The Pines of Rome).

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
