WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Classical comedy in Kalamazoo: The Gilmore Piano Festival presents Igudesman & Joo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT
Igudesman & Joo
Julia Wesely
/
Pianist Hyung-Ki Joo and violinist Alexsey Igudesman

On a world tour that takes them from Hungary to Texas to Switzerland, the classical comedy duo Igudesman and Joo both agree: Kalamazoo is the best town name on the tour.

Violinist Alexsey Igudesman and pianist Hyung-ki Joo took a moment backstage before a concert in Debracen, Hungary to talk to Cara Lieurance and preview their concert at the Gilmore Piano Festival. It takes place Monday, May 9 at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University.

Both composer-musicians worked during the pandemic to publish new works and create online workshops and other initiatives. But the big takeaway of the COVID-19 shutdown, they say, is that "comedy is more important than ever."

WMUK Culture Igudesman & JooGilmore Piano Festivallocal music
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
