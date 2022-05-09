Classical comedy in Kalamazoo: The Gilmore Piano Festival presents Igudesman & Joo

On a world tour that takes them from Hungary to Texas to Switzerland, the classical comedy duo Igudesman and Joo both agree: Kalamazoo is the best town name on the tour.

Violinist Alexsey Igudesman and pianist Hyung-ki Joo took a moment backstage before a concert in Debracen, Hungary to talk to Cara Lieurance and preview their concert at the Gilmore Piano Festival. It takes place Monday, May 9 at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University.

Both composer-musicians worked during the pandemic to publish new works and create online workshops and other initiatives. But the big takeaway of the COVID-19 shutdown, they say, is that "comedy is more important than ever."