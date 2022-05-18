Long-awaited “Planets” choreography to be featured in Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers’ Spring Concert

Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers’ new collaboration with the piano duo ZOFO was one of the most popular events at the recent Gilmore Piano Festival. For Unbound: The Spring Concert of Dance, the company will again showcase The Planets, and perform works choreographed in 1992 (Infolding) and 2010 (Only in Passing) by Cori Terry, among others.

Founder Cori Terry, executive director Kate Yancho, and co-artistic director Marisa Bianan joined Cara Lieurance to talk about it bringing everything together for the end of an unusual season.

Terry says that in the face of sadness and tragedy in the world, her response has always been to put something beautiful into it. Her mission is to encourage more people to do the same by following an artistic discipline — and to her, dance is one of the most rewarding.

The Spring concert in the Wellspring Theatre at the Epic Center is at 8 pm Friday, May 20, 8 pm Saturday May 21, and 2 pm Sunday, May 22. Details here.

