Jazz Guitarist Bobby Broom offers first look at new release, "Keyed Up," in the Jazz at the Crawlspace series

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Sept 8, jazz guitarist Bobby Broom will play new music from his album "Keyed Up," in the intimate, club-like setting of the Crawlspace Theatre. Broom will be joined by pianist Xavier Davis, WMU faculty bassist Carlo De Rosa, and WMU professor of jazz drums Keith Hall.

"Keyed Up" is Broom's 14th album as bandleader, and it features his arrangements of tunes written by great pianists. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Broom talks about the repertoire and the relationship he formed with Justin Dillard, the pianist on the album. He talks about his New York roots and education, and how the Chicago scene became his home. Keith Hall talks about the new Jazz in the Crawlspace Series, which he designed with the support of the Jazz Stites Awards.

