Tuvergen Band sings of sky, forest, horse and home in neo-traditional Mongolian music

The Tuvergen Band's instruments

At 4 pm on Sunday, Sept 18 the Connecting Chords Music Festival will present the Tuvergen Band, featuring award-winning singer Tamir Hargana (Mongolian/Tuvan overtone singing, folk lutes, horse-head fiddle), soloist Naizal Hargana (horse-head fiddle), and Brent Roman (multi-percussionist, didgeridoo). In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Tamir Hargana talks about how he moved to the U.S. only to meet a fellow Mongolian, Naizal Hargana, who was also studying at the University of Kentucky (they are not related). He says percussionist Brent Roman brought a new flavor to their music with drums from around the world, as well as the Australian didgeridoo.

Hargana says that the geography and lifestyles of Mongolia are represented in the folk music, not only in the lyrics but in the style of singing. "Sky" has a much different vocal sound than "forest," as he demonstrates, using the unique throat-singing technique developed in Mongolia and Tuva.

Tuvergen Band is working on an album for 2023. The first single can be heard here.

