Ancient languages and music expressed in new ways by Yamma Ensemble

Israel is home to the Yamma Ensemble, where the musicians grew up with modern and ancient languages, music, and cultures. Singer Talya Solan says she likes to compares the richness of their music to a food banquet.

On Monday, Sept 19 at 7:30 pm at the Congregation of Moses, the Yamma Ensemble will perform sacred and secular music in Hebrew and other languages accompanied by ancient instruments. Solan and woodwind player Yonnie Dror spoke to Cara Lieurance about how they research the lyrics and traditional instruments they use.

The performance is part of the Connecting Chords Music Festival. Tickets and more information is at this website.