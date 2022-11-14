© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert Preview: Anthony Taddeo introduces Alla Boara's new take on Italian folk traditions

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published November 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST
Members of Alla Boara. Founder Anthony Taddeo is second from right.

Although he grew up in an Italian family, Anthony Taddeo didn’t know much about Italian folk music until much later. The percussionist/composer discovered the musical thread that led to forming Alla Boara while in college, when he heard recordings of Italian folk musicians made by the American musicologist Alan Lomax in 1954.

A professional musician with a long list of collaborators, Taddeo formed his 6-piece ensemble in 2021 with singer Amanda Powell and instrumentalists on accordion, trumpet, guitar and bass, with himself as the percussionist. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Taddeo describes the rich variety of styles and cultures that can be found in Italian folk music and how Alla Boara, which means “To the Work,” takes these traditions and makes intricate, ambitious arrangements that pull from their jazz and classical foundations as well.

The Ohio-based Alla Boara, now touring with its first album Le Tre Sorelle, will perform at 4 pm on Sunday, Nov 20 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Portage. Full details are at the Connecting Chords Music Festival website.

Alla Boara Connecting Chords Music Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
