Global trek begins in Kalamazoo for the Isidore Quartet, winners of 2022 Banff Competition

Formed at The Juilliard School in New York City 18 months ago, the Isidore Quartet already plays like friends who can finish one another's thoughts. That magic was one reason they won the top prize at the Banff International String Quartet Competition in September, setting in motion a concert season taking them to prestigious festivals in Europe and many points in the U.S. and Canada.

At 7:30 pm on Friday, Dec 2, this young ensemble will perform Haydn, Beethoven, and Billy Childs' "Awakening" Quartet on the Fontana series, at the Dalton Center Recital Hall. Fontana executive director Brad Wong talks to Cara Lieurance about the remarkable rise of the group, and violist Devin Moore takes time from rehearsing to share his thoughts on the program they're taking on tour.

Full details and ticket information is available at the Fontana website.