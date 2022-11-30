Home-focused musical "Meet Me In St. Louis" comes to the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

You may have more in common with the Smith family of St. Louis, circa 1903, than you think, according to Tony Humrichouser, the director of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre's new production of Meet Me In St. Louis. The musical runs on the main stage Dec 2 - 18.

Humrichouser, actor Norman Frazier (Alfonso Smith) and actor Matt Schuster (Clinton Badger/ensemble) joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the story's emphasis on home and connection with family. The musical is based on the 1944 film starring Judy Garland, which connected with the WWII-era audiences as a celebration of being together. They preview songs like "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "A Touch of the Irish."

Full details and ticket information is available at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.