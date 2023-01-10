How is the KVCC’s groundbreaking culinary arts program going? Encore has the story

How has the innovative food industry program at Kalamazoo Valley Community College grown and changed in the seven years since it began? That’s one of the questions answered in the January issue of Encore, which covers arts and culture in West Michigan.

Editor Marie Lee talks with Cara Lieurance about the cover story and other articles, including the restoration of a beloved Paw Paw theatre into a cafe venue called The Lucky Wolf, and a profile of Jamie Stuck, whose responsibilities with the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi have reached a new level.