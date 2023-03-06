© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Maria Schneider’s “Data Lords” is an artist’s response to the algorithms ruling our lives

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 6, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST
Maria Schneider conducting in a recording session
Dina Regine
/
Maria Schneider conducting in a recording session

Data Lords is a Grammy-winning, Pulitzer-nominated work for jazz orchestra by Maria Schneider released in 2020. On Sunday, Mar 12 at 4 pm, Schneider will bring her all-star group to Chenery Auditorium for a performance of Data Lords presented by The Gilmore with the support of the John Stites Jazz Awards.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Schneider offered insight into what she sees as the divide between the digital world and the natural world, and the commodification of artists’ work to serve ever-more-powerful streaming platforms. It’s why she has only allowed her album’s release on Artist Share, which directly connects artists to the fans who support them.

Schneider will take a conductor’s role at the concert, leading a group of jazz artists who are celebrated soloists and bandleaders in their own right.

Tags
WMUK Culture Gilmore Piano Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
Related Content