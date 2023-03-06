Maria Schneider’s “Data Lords” is an artist’s response to the algorithms ruling our lives

Data Lords is a Grammy-winning, Pulitzer-nominated work for jazz orchestra by Maria Schneider released in 2020. On Sunday, Mar 12 at 4 pm, Schneider will bring her all-star group to Chenery Auditorium for a performance of Data Lords presented by The Gilmore with the support of the John Stites Jazz Awards.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Schneider offered insight into what she sees as the divide between the digital world and the natural world, and the commodification of artists’ work to serve ever-more-powerful streaming platforms. It’s why she has only allowed her album’s release on Artist Share, which directly connects artists to the fans who support them.

Schneider will take a conductor’s role at the concert, leading a group of jazz artists who are celebrated soloists and bandleaders in their own right.