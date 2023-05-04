© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
Hunchback-17.jpg
Katherine Mumma
/
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Brett Gowan as Quasimodo

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre will ring out the 2022-23 season with The Hunchback of Notre Dame, an adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel featuring a score by the renowned team of lyricist Stephen Schwarz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin) and composer Alan Mencken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid).

Hunchback-12.jpg
1 of 3  — Hunchback-12.jpg
Quasimodo (Brett Gowen) and ensemble
Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
A scene from The Hunchback of Notre Dame
2 of 3  — Hunchback-13.jpg
A scene from The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Hunchback-22.jpg
3 of 3  — Hunchback-22.jpg
Frollo and Quasimodo
Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Brett Gowen plays Quasimodo, the kind, physically deformed man who lives in the the bell tower of Notre Dame Cathedral where he is hidden away by his guardian, the archdeacon Claude Frollo. Mike Artis, Director of Volunteers at The Civic and the former Production Stage Manager, is the director. They join Cara Lieurance to talk about the scope of the story and the production featuring a cast of over 30 actors and singers.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs from May 5 - May 21.

Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance