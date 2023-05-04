Theater preview: The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Kalamazoo Civic Theatre will ring out the 2022-23 season with The Hunchback of Notre Dame, an adaptation of the Victor Hugo novel featuring a score by the renowned team of lyricist Stephen Schwarz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin) and composer Alan Mencken (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid).

1 of 3 — Hunchback-12.jpg Quasimodo (Brett Gowen) and ensemble Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2 of 3 — Hunchback-13.jpg A scene from The Hunchback of Notre Dame Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3 of 3 — Hunchback-22.jpg Frollo and Quasimodo Katherine Mumma / Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Brett Gowen plays Quasimodo, the kind, physically deformed man who lives in the the bell tower of Notre Dame Cathedral where he is hidden away by his guardian, the archdeacon Claude Frollo. Mike Artis, Director of Volunteers at The Civic and the former Production Stage Manager, is the director. They join Cara Lieurance to talk about the scope of the story and the production featuring a cast of over 30 actors and singers.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame runs from May 5 - May 21.