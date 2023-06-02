© 2023 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Let's Hear It

Season preview: Summer shows at The Barn Theatre

By Cara Lieurance
Published June 2, 2023
The upcoming productions of the 2023 Barn Theatre season

It starts June 6 with the return of "The Great Big Bar Show," a cabaret-style entertainment introducing the new season's apprentices, or "Barnies." Patrick Hunter, managing director of The Barn Theatre, tells Cara Lieurance about all the season's plays and musicals, including "Million Dollar Quartet," based on a true encounter between Elvis, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash (Jun 20 - Jul 2), Cole Porter's "Anything Goes," and "The Wizard of Oz." There are also witty whodunits like Ken Ludwig's "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" and "Clue."

For "Anything Goes" and "The Wizard of Oz," the Barn Theatre will offer its "Backstage Xperience," offering school-age kids the chance to learn different aspects of making theatre and then see a show.

Tickets and more details are available here.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
