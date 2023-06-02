Season preview: Summer shows at The Barn Theatre

It starts June 6 with the return of "The Great Big Bar Show," a cabaret-style entertainment introducing the new season's apprentices, or "Barnies." Patrick Hunter, managing director of The Barn Theatre, tells Cara Lieurance about all the season's plays and musicals, including "Million Dollar Quartet," based on a true encounter between Elvis, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash (Jun 20 - Jul 2), Cole Porter's "Anything Goes," and "The Wizard of Oz." There are also witty whodunits like Ken Ludwig's "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" and "Clue."

For "Anything Goes" and "The Wizard of Oz," the Barn Theatre will offer its "Backstage Xperience," offering school-age kids the chance to learn different aspects of making theatre and then see a show.

