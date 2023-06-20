Theater preview: "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Barn Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet, a musical based on the true-life jam session that brought together Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash at Sun Record Studio in 1956, opens the summer season at the Barn Theatre. It runs through Jul 2.

Director Patrick Hunter, who also plays studio owner Sam Philips, and Eric Morris, who plays Jerry Lee Lewis, talk to Cara Lieurance about the production's huge appeal and high demands. Morris says he plays piano in the show with his other castmates playing their instruments as well, as the characters run through dozens of songs and play each others' hits. Getting period details right was high on his list of goals, says Hunter, as was highlighting the humanity of the iconic musicians and avoiding caricatures. During the interview they listen to "Party," "Fulsom Prison Blues," "Blue Suede Shoes" and "Down by the Riverside."