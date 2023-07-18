5 actors, 40+ roles and lots of clues: The Barn Theatre presents “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery”

Barn Theatre / Eric Parker as Sherlock Holmes

The 77th season of the Barn Theatre continues with Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by comedic master Ken Ludwig, author of “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo.” In it, Eric Parker plays Sherlock Holmes, Patrick Hunter plays Watson, and three other actors play around 40 additional characters in the farcical mystery, directed by Brendan Ragotszy.

Parker and Hunter join Cara Lieurance to discuss all things Sherlock, how to pace a farce, how the Barn’s apprentices are performing vital tasks offstage, and how the playwright centers Holmes and Watson in a whirlwind of characters and clues.

”Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” will run through July 30. Tickets and more information are available at the Barn Theatre website.