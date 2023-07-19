Chicago's Avalon Quartet returns to Saugatuck fest

The Avalon String Quartet, known for innovative projects that reveal new and forgotten voices in classical music, will bring a program called "Beethoven's Influence" to the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck Jul 20 & 21. Violist Anthony Devroye spoke to Cara Lieurance about the concerts, which mark a return to the festival after their 2021 appearances.

The quartet had planned a Beethoven cycle during the composer's 250th anniversary year in 2020, but it was suspended due to the pandemic shutdowns. They'll begin with an early Beethoven quartet: Op 18 No. 2 in G major, followed by six modern takes on Beethoven's music. They are called "bagatelles," and the six composers are Carl Schimmel, Matthew Quayle, David Maki, Melia Watras, Blaise Magniere, and Libby Larsen. The final work is Brahms' String Quartet in B-flat Op 67.

The concerts begin at 7:30 pm in the Woman's Club of Saugatuck. Tickets and more information are available at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck website.