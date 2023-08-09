© 2023 WMUK
A river primer and an upcoming celebration as Encore Magazine turns 50

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT
Canoeing the Kalamazoo River
Brian K. Powers, for Encore Magazine
Canoeing the Kalamazoo River

Editor Marie Lee and Cara Lieurance share a conversation about the new stories in Encore Magazine most every month. In August, they summarized stories about how to explore the Kalamazoo River by canoe or kayak, ways to eat international cuisine by visiting Kalamazoo’s specialty grocery stores, the art haven of Bill and Judith Farmer and more.

At 5 pm on Friday, Sep 1 at the Kalamazoo Public Library, Encore will begin a series of public celebrations marking its 50th anniversary. Lee says their Art Hop display will be a trip through the decades and well-remembered features

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
