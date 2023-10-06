Time for Kalamazoo's first-ever Canadiana Fest

The first-ever Canadiana Fest in Kalamazoo is Saturday, Oct 7 at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place. Beginning at noon and ending around midnight, it's a celebration of the food, Native and European cultures, celebrities, sports and music of our neighbor to the north (and east). Cara Lieurance spoke with well-known regional chef and author Channon Mondoux, the founder of the festival, and with Arthur Zapata of the Southern Straight Singers. See the schedule below, and click the image to go to the Canadiana Fest website.