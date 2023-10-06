© 2023 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Time for Kalamazoo's first-ever Canadiana Fest

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
A cartoon of poutine
artist Tony Steele / Canadiana Fest
Poutine - fries with gravy and cheese curds - is a feature of the fest

The first-ever Canadiana Fest in Kalamazoo is Saturday, Oct 7 at the Arcadia Creek Festival Place. Beginning at noon and ending around midnight, it's a celebration of the food, Native and European cultures, celebrities, sports and music of our neighbor to the north (and east). Cara Lieurance spoke with well-known regional chef and author Channon Mondoux, the founder of the festival, and with Arthur Zapata of the Southern Straight Singers. See the schedule below, and click the image to go to the Canadiana Fest website.

Amy Lynn Crabtree Campbell
/
Canadiana Fest

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
