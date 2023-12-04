Newly-named Kalamazoo Choral Arts renews holiday tradition at Stetson Chapel

Music director Chris Ludwa joins Cara Lieurance to preview the 54th annual holiday concert at Stetson Chapel, a Kalamazoo tradition held every year on the first Sunday of December at 4 pm. This year, the choir formerly known as the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus will perform under its new name, Kalamazoo Choral Arts. Ludwa talks about the smooth transition, gives an appreciation to outgoing executive director Cori Somers, and talks about the range of music on the program. It includes Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, music from Rachmaninoff's Vespers, standard sing-along carols and more.

