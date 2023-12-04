© 2023 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are currently experiencing technical issues with Classical WMUK 89.9-FM. Many listeners will not be able to receive the signal. We apologize and are working to restore the station to full power. 102.1-FM HD-2 and the streams through our website and app are still available
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Newly-named Kalamazoo Choral Arts renews holiday tradition at Stetson Chapel

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published December 4, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST
Chris Ludwa conducting at Stetson Chapel
Kalamazoo Choral Arts
Chris Ludwa conducting at Stetson Chapel

Music director Chris Ludwa joins Cara Lieurance to preview the 54th annual holiday concert at Stetson Chapel, a Kalamazoo tradition held every year on the first Sunday of December at 4 pm. This year, the choir formerly known as the Kalamazoo Bach Festival Chorus will perform under its new name, Kalamazoo Choral Arts. Ludwa talks about the smooth transition, gives an appreciation to outgoing executive director Cori Somers, and talks about the range of music on the program. It includes Britten's A Ceremony of Carols, music from Rachmaninoff's Vespers, standard sing-along carols and more.
WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance