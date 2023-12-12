Album Release: Hickory Creek Revival's "Before Too Long"

photo provided by Rose Willey The Willeys in the 1970s

The band Hickory Creek Revival is a group of musical siblings who wanted to honor a special time in their lives, before college and kids, when they played together as "Hickory Creek." In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Rose and Andy Willey say that although all of the siblings continued to pursue music in different ways, the time was finally right to record a collection of personal songs that harkened back to their roots. "Burn All Night," "Thousand Mile Blues," "Bound To Fall," and "Hobo Song" are featured during the interview.

The album, titled "Before Too Long," came together over long-distance conversations, family get-togethers, and car rides, and was recorded at Holy Wah! Recording Studio in Maple City, near where brother Rick Willey lives. Rick plays fiddle and mandolin, Bob Willey is a banjoist/singer, Rose is a singer, and Andy is a guitarist, singer and songwriter. They play four of Andy's songs on the album, which also features some off-the-beaten-track folk songs and two Gram Parsons covers.

The making of the album was documented by a filmmaker, and the film is expected to be released in the spring. Updates on future events can be found at the Hickory Creek Revivial website, where the album is available for purchase.

