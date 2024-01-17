Face Off Theatre opens its new season with "Goodnight, Tyler"

The 9th season of Face Off Theatre begins Jan 19 with “Goodnight, Tyler” by BJ Tindal. Co-founder and director Marissa Harrington joins Cara Lieurance along with actors August Gallagher and Jonathan Townley to introduce the play and the new season.

‘Magic realism is my thing,” says Harrington, who was drawn to “Goodnight, Tyler” on her first reading. Tyler has two best friends, a fiancee, and family who love him — but his death at the hands of a police officer turns his unique life into a tragic cliché. Unsatisfied, Tyler returns to haunt his roommate as his friends and family process his death.

Performances are at 7:30 pm on Jan 19 and 20, and at 7:30 and 2 pm on Jan 26 and 27 at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center of Kalamazoo. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, and Face Off Theatre is offering season tickets for the first time as well. For tickets and more information, visit the Face Off Theatre website.

