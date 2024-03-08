KSO offers "Music, She Wrote" with guest Katherine Kilburn

At 3 PM on Sunday, March 10, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will continue its chamber series with a program called "Music, She Wrote." Cara Lieurance spoke with guest conductor Katherine Kilburn, Assistant Director of Orchestras at Michigan State University, about the program. She will conduct an all-strings ensemble in music of English composer Anna Cline, American Jesse Montgomery, Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz, and Canadian Larysa Kuzmenko.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.