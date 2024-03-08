© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both audio streams for WMUK 102.1 FM and Classical WMUK 89.9 FM are currently unavailable due to technical difficulties. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

KSO offers "Music, She Wrote" with guest Katherine Kilburn

WMUK
Published March 8, 2024 at 8:46 AM EST
Katherine Kilburn
Courtesy of the artist
Katherine Kilburn

At 3 PM on Sunday, March 10, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will continue its chamber series with a program called "Music, She Wrote." Cara Lieurance spoke with guest conductor Katherine Kilburn, Assistant Director of Orchestras at Michigan State University, about the program. She will conduct an all-strings ensemble in music of English composer Anna Cline, American Jesse Montgomery, Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz, and Canadian Larysa Kuzmenko.

For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra