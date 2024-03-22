© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Album preview: Josiah DeNooyer's "Fragments"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:59 PM EDT
Josiah DeNooyer, in a recording session for "Fragments"
Josiah DeNooyer, in a recording session for "Fragments"

Jazz drummer, pianist and composer Josiah DeNooyer joins Cara Lieurance to share soon-to-be-released music from his album Fragments, recorded at Third Coast Recording and Sound. They listen to his original, "Sunshine," and his arrangement of "Estrellita," a 1912 work by Manuel Ponce. The ensemble features string quartet, alto saxophone, piano, bass and drums, bridging jazz and art music.

DeNooyer, a 2022 graduate of Western Michigan University, brought together musicians he formed connections with at WMU to make the album. In Kalamazoo, he is known for curating and supporting the Edison Jazz Festival and the "Brick and Mortar Sessions," a twice-monthly series focused on jazz and other forms of Black American music that combines a performance followed by an open jam session.

Josiah DeNooyer is on Facebookand Instagram. More information on the forthcoming album will be posted there and at his website.
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
