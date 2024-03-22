Album preview: Josiah DeNooyer's "Fragments"

Jazz drummer, pianist and composer Josiah DeNooyer joins Cara Lieurance to share soon-to-be-released music from his album Fragments, recorded at Third Coast Recording and Sound. They listen to his original, "Sunshine," and his arrangement of "Estrellita," a 1912 work by Manuel Ponce. The ensemble features string quartet, alto saxophone, piano, bass and drums, bridging jazz and art music.

DeNooyer, a 2022 graduate of Western Michigan University, brought together musicians he formed connections with at WMU to make the album. In Kalamazoo, he is known for curating and supporting the Edison Jazz Festival and the "Brick and Mortar Sessions," a twice-monthly series focused on jazz and other forms of Black American music that combines a performance followed by an open jam session.

Josiah DeNooyer is on Facebookand Instagram. More information on the forthcoming album will be posted there and at his website.