© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

“Forever Plaid’s” 4-part harmony comes to the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
The cast of "Forever Plaid" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Deborah Mitchell
The cast of "Forever Plaid" at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Doo-wop music is at the height of its popularity when an aspiring '50s singing group called Forever Plaid meets its untimely end, sending four characters on a supernatural journey to find their fates — and perhaps perform the concert they dreamed would give them their big break. Director Mike Artis and actors Kevin Taylor (“Jinx”) and Matt Schuster (“Francis”) tell Cara Lieurance about the production’s music, staging, choreography and more.

“Forever Plaid” will run Apr 5 - 21 in the Carver Studio. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance