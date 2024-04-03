“Forever Plaid’s” 4-part harmony comes to the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

Doo-wop music is at the height of its popularity when an aspiring '50s singing group called Forever Plaid meets its untimely end, sending four characters on a supernatural journey to find their fates — and perhaps perform the concert they dreamed would give them their big break. Director Mike Artis and actors Kevin Taylor (“Jinx”) and Matt Schuster (“Francis”) tell Cara Lieurance about the production’s music, staging, choreography and more.

“Forever Plaid” will run Apr 5 - 21 in the Carver Studio. For tickets and more information, visit the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.