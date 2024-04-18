© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra presents Puccini's "Tosca"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:35 PM EDT
Tosca in rehearsal
Sydney Schless/Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra
Tosca in rehearsal

Tosca is the perfect opera for a first-time opera goer, says soprano Rochelle Bard, who will play the title role with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm on Friday, April 19 in Miller Auditorium. Bard and music director Julian Kuerti share details about Puccini's classic story of love, faith and revenge, which brings together nearly 150 musicians, choristers, soloists and production staff. It will be sung in Italian with English super-titles.

Tickets and more information are available at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
