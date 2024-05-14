© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

West Michigan Opera Project and Kalamazoo Philharmonia rejoin forces for "Carmen"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 14, 2024 at 9:56 PM EDT
"Carmen" sheet music illuminated by stand light
Thomassin Mickaël
/
Flickr. Attribution-ShareAlike
"Carmen" sheet music illuminated by stand light

The enduringly popular opera Carmen by Georges Bizet will be performed by Grand Rapids’ West Michigan Opera Project and the Kalamazoo Philharmonia at 7 pm Friday, May 17 at Fountain Street Church, Grand Rapids and at 3 pm Sunday, May 19 at First United Methodist Church, Kalamazoo. Baritone Trent Broussard (Escamillo) and conductor Andrew Koehler join Cara Lieurance to talk about the opera’s innovations in 1875, and its relevance to issues of today. Western Michigan University vocal performance graduate Lexi Galla is singing the title role. The two groups successfully collaborated in 2022 on Puccini’s Madame Butterfly and others in previous years.

Friday’s performance in Grand Rapids is free of charge, and Sunday’s Kalamazoo performance is $7. More information is at the Kalamazoo Philharmonia website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
