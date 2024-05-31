"Bach around the Block" features three organs and six organists in downtown Kalamazoo

A free progressive concert with three stops, “Bach Around the Block” starts at 7 pm on Monday, Jun 3 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Janet Hill and John Ourensma of the Southwest Michigan chapter of the American Guild of Organists join Cara Lieurance to talk about it.

From St. Luke’s, concertgoers will cross Lovell St to the doors of First Presbyterian Church, and then across Bronson Park to First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo. At each stop, two organists will play their selected work by J.S. Bach. Ourensma says he was surprised by the variety within Bach’s music that will be played, and Hill adds that she admires how adaptable his music was in his day and in ours.