"Bach around the Block" features three organs and six organists in downtown Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 31, 2024 at 1:34 PM EDT
St Luke's Episcopal Church, Kalamazoo
Courtesy of St. Luke's Episcopal Church
St Luke's Episcopal Church, Kalamazoo

A free progressive concert with three stops, “Bach Around the Block” starts at 7 pm on Monday, Jun 3 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Janet Hill and John Ourensma of the Southwest Michigan chapter of the American Guild of Organists join Cara Lieurance to talk about it.

From St. Luke’s, concertgoers will cross Lovell St to the doors of First Presbyterian Church, and then across Bronson Park to First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo. At each stop, two organists will play their selected work by J.S. Bach. Ourensma says he was surprised by the variety within Bach’s music that will be played, and Hill adds that she admires how adaptable his music was in his day and in ours.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
