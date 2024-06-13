Theater preview: "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Face Off Theatre

The Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center will be transformed into a 1920's Harlem nightclub for the musical revue "Ain't Misbehavin'." A tribute to Fats Waller (the song "Ain't Misbehavin'" is his most famous composition), producer Marissa Harrington says Face Off Theatre's production is a celebration of Black culture during the Harlem Renaissance. Harrington is joined by actor/dancer/singer Bri Edgerton and assistant director Xavier Bolden to preview the show with Cara Lieurance. Also present is musician Jordan Hamilton, whose new album was recently released.

"Ain't Misbehavin" runs from Jun 14 - 23 at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, with a pay-it-forward option. Further details are at the Face Off Theatre Company website.