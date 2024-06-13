© 2024 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Theater preview: "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Face Off Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:23 PM EDT
The cast of “Ain’t Misbehavin’” at Face Off Theatre
The Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center will be transformed into a 1920's Harlem nightclub for the musical revue "Ain't Misbehavin'." A tribute to Fats Waller (the song "Ain't Misbehavin'" is his most famous composition), producer Marissa Harrington says Face Off Theatre's production is a celebration of Black culture during the Harlem Renaissance. Harrington is joined by actor/dancer/singer Bri Edgerton and assistant director Xavier Bolden to preview the show with Cara Lieurance. Also present is musician Jordan Hamilton, whose new album was recently released.

"Ain't Misbehavin" runs from Jun 14 - 23 at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, with a pay-it-forward option. Further details are at the Face Off Theatre Company website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
