Hear the new single by Kait Rose: "Michigan Summer"

Newly released on all platforms as of July 4th, singer/songwriter Kait Rose joins Cara Lieurance to share her new single, "Michigan Summer." Filled with childhood moments shared with her parents, Rose sings about all kinds of summer activities Michiganders have in common: time at the lake, driving to classic rock, hunting and waterskiing.

The single was built layer by layer starting with Rose's own rough take recorded on her phone, which she sent to drummer Jeff Moehle. He sent back the drum track which would become the foundation of the final song, featuring Rose and musicians Bob Wallis, Aaron Stinson, Jim Beebe, Tracey Seuss and Nick Cekola.

Rose will perform Jul 11 at the Portage Bandshell and July 13 at Blissfest. Tour dates and more information are at her website, kaitrosemusic.com.

