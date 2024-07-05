© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Hear the new single by Kait Rose: "Michigan Summer"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published July 5, 2024 at 12:42 PM EDT
Each lens of a pair of sunglasses shows different images: The left is a sunset, the right is a figure waterskiing
Cover art for the Kait Rose single "Michigan Summer"

Newly released on all platforms as of July 4th, singer/songwriter Kait Rose joins Cara Lieurance to share her new single, "Michigan Summer." Filled with childhood moments shared with her parents, Rose sings about all kinds of summer activities Michiganders have in common: time at the lake, driving to classic rock, hunting and waterskiing.

The single was built layer by layer starting with Rose's own rough take recorded on her phone, which she sent to drummer Jeff Moehle. He sent back the drum track which would become the foundation of the final song, featuring Rose and musicians Bob Wallis, Aaron Stinson, Jim Beebe, Tracey Seuss and Nick Cekola.

Rose will perform Jul 11 at the Portage Bandshell and July 13 at Blissfest. Tour dates and more information are at her website, kaitrosemusic.com.

Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear ItKait Rose
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
