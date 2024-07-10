© 2024 WMUK
Musicians gather to remember composer-pianist Jonathan Cook in concert

Published July 10, 2024 at 6:18 PM EDT
Jonathan Chapman Cook
 Kevin Remington for the Washington and Lee University
Jonathan Chapman Cook

Pianist, composer and teacher Jonathan Chapman Cook died of a brian aneurism during the Covid pandemic, shocking a community of friends, family and students from Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, Chicago, Virginia and elsewhere. On Friday, Jul 12, dozens will come together to attend and perform in theJonathan Chapman Cook 40th Birthday Remembrance & Benefit Concert at St Thomas More Catholic Church.

Organized by his mother, Mary Chapman Cook, friends and former students will play compositions by Cook to celebrate what would have been his 40th birthday. Donations will benefit the Helen L. Fox Gospel Music Center and the Kalamazoo Area Music Teachers Association. Cook, St. Thomas More music director Michael Zutis and Bridget Tucker Gonder and Joseph Fox of the Helen L. Fox Gospel Music Center join Cara Lieurance to talk about the event, and Jonathan Cook's life and legacy.
