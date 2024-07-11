Earthcraft Skillshare Gathering puts ancestral skills in your hands

Brenna Pixley is the founder of Earthcraft Skillshare and an educator with Tillers International. Jul 17-21 is the first-ever Earthcraft Skillshare Gathering, with over 40 sessions given by regional and national experts on a variety of ancestral skills common to all peoples around the globe. Attendees are invited to camp with their families for the duration (a drop-off kids camp is provided), or choose day-pass options. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Pixley gives an overview of the Gathering and how she developed the concept over many years.

Pixley says she drew together a number of fellow professionals, some who are mentors, with whom she has established ties in the ancestral skills community. Some will be traveling hundreds of miles to teach at the Gathering, which for participants is a “choose your own adventure” format. Most sessions are 2-3 hours, held in the morning and afternoon.

For tickets and more information, visit the Earthcraft Skillshare website.