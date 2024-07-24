The Out Of Favor Boys' Tony Sproule previews the Kalamazoo Blues Fest

The Out Of Favor Boys has been a part of the Kalamazoo Blues Fest since it formed in 2003. They'll represent West Michigan once again when the festival returns on Saturday, Jul 27 at the Arcadia Creek Festival site. Saxophonist, singer and songwriter Tony Sproule joins Cara Lieurance to talk about their history as a band, the friendships they have with other blues artists, and about writing original songs in the blues tradition. A new album is expected in the fall of 2024. Sproule picks three cuts from their most recent album, "Best Choice."

For tickets and more information on the Kalamazoo Blues Fest, click here. More on upcoming Out Of Favor Boys shows are here.