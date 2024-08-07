© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Scotland’s Elephant Sessions to play Bell’s on first US tour

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:31 PM EDT
The Elephant Session’s Euan Smillie at the microphone
Elephant Sessions
The Elephant Session’s Euan Smillie at the microphone

Elephant Sessions’ Alasdair Taylor and Euan Smillie have honed their skills as traditional fiddle and mandolin players into something beyond the expected. Over the last 12 years, they’ve built dance-forward funk and electronica elements into their increasingly long-form melodies to create a dance-all-night playlist of original instrumentals. This summer, Elephant Sessions is on its first US tour and will play the Music Room at Bell’s Eccentric Café at 8 pm on Saturday, Aug 10.
Cara Lieurance talks to Smillie and Taylor about the tour, their studio work with bassist/producer Duncan Lyall, and how they put the electronic and acoustic parts together in their live show. They also introduce their newest single, “Reverie.”

For ticket and more information, visit the Bell’s Eccentric Café website.
