A rundown of the WMU Theatre season

A farce by Selina Fillinger called “POTUS” kicks off WMU Theatre’s 2024-25 season on Sep 27, setting a cheeky tone to a new year that coincides with a national election. Joan Herrington, director of the Department of Theatre and Dance and Jay Berkow, director of Music Theatre Performance, shared details about the seasons 9 production with Cara Lieurance, highlighting the shows they see as the most popular (“Legally Blonde,” “Haunting of Hill House,” “Dreamgirls”), most risky and most personal (“All the Natalie Portmans”) in the season. Most medieval? “The Book of Silence.”

