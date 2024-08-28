© 2024 WMUK
A rundown of the WMU Theatre season

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 28, 2024 at 9:05 PM EDT
The Gilmore Theatre Complex lit up at dusk
WMU Theatre
WMU’s Gilmore Theatre Complex

A farce by Selina Fillinger called “POTUS” kicks off WMU Theatre’s 2024-25 season on Sep 27, setting a cheeky tone to a new year that coincides with a national election. Joan Herrington, director of the Department of Theatre and Dance and Jay Berkow, director of Music Theatre Performance, shared details about the seasons 9 production with Cara Lieurance, highlighting the shows they see as the most popular (“Legally Blonde,” “Haunting of Hill House,” “Dreamgirls”), most risky and most personal (“All the Natalie Portmans”) in the season. Most medieval? “The Book of Silence.”

For tickets and more information, visit the WMU Theatre website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
