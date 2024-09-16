© 2024 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Canadiana Fest embraces multi-cultural food, history and entertainment

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:38 PM EDT
The Canadian flag flying against a blue sky and clouds
Dennis Jarvis, Flickr user. All creative commons license
The Canadiana Festival will be held Sep 21 in Kalamazoo

Moved from October to September and with a lower admission price, the second annual Canadiana Festival kicks of at 1 pm on Saturday, Sep 21 with opening ceremonies led by the Kalamazoo Pipe Band followed by a community round dance performed by the Southern Straight Dancers. Founder Channon Mondoux’s Canuck Canteen and four other food vendors will sell their signature poutine dishes, awards will be handed out to the best Canadian Cosplay creators and buttertart bakers, and kids can enjoy facepainting, crafting and hearing stories in English and French in the Children’s Cultural Center. A Vendor Village, Lumberjack Village, Sports Center and Beer and Beverage Garden round out the festival’s activity spots.

Channon Mondoux joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the festival and focus on the live entertainment presented at the Arcadia Festival site main stage. Connected by Zoom is Rick Green, a beloved Canadian actor from the “Red Green Show,” who previews his appearance at 2 pm on Saturday. They also listen to music from the folk-influenced Skye Consort and award-winning Indigenous blues artist Crystal Shawanda.

General admission tickets are $15/adults 21 and over, $5/ages 13-20, $10/seniors and veterans, and $0/kids 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Canadiana Festival website.
Tags
WMUK Culture Let’s Hear It
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
See stories by Cara Lieurance