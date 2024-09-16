Canadiana Fest embraces multi-cultural food, history and entertainment

Moved from October to September and with a lower admission price, the second annual Canadiana Festival kicks of at 1 pm on Saturday, Sep 21 with opening ceremonies led by the Kalamazoo Pipe Band followed by a community round dance performed by the Southern Straight Dancers. Founder Channon Mondoux’s Canuck Canteen and four other food vendors will sell their signature poutine dishes, awards will be handed out to the best Canadian Cosplay creators and buttertart bakers, and kids can enjoy facepainting, crafting and hearing stories in English and French in the Children’s Cultural Center. A Vendor Village, Lumberjack Village, Sports Center and Beer and Beverage Garden round out the festival’s activity spots.

Channon Mondoux joins Cara Lieurance to talk about the festival and focus on the live entertainment presented at the Arcadia Festival site main stage. Connected by Zoom is Rick Green, a beloved Canadian actor from the “Red Green Show,” who previews his appearance at 2 pm on Saturday. They also listen to music from the folk-influenced Skye Consort and award-winning Indigenous blues artist Crystal Shawanda.

General admission tickets are $15/adults 21 and over, $5/ages 13-20, $10/seniors and veterans, and $0/kids 12 and under. Tickets are available at the Canadiana Festival website.

