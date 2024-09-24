An enduring classical quartet returns to open Fontana’s new season

The Tákacs Quartet will become one of the rare ensembles to turn 50 years old in 2025. It was founded by four students at the Franz Liszt Academy in Budapest, who then settled in the United States to serve as quartet-in-residence at the University of Colorado in Boulder. Brad Wong, executive director of Fontana Chamber Arts, talks about the group’s history with Fontana in a conversation with Cara Lieurance, and they listen to her pre-recorded interview with first violinist Edward Dusinberre.

The concert is at 3 pm on Sunday, Sep 29 at the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University. For tickets and more information, visit the Fontana website.