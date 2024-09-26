Norwegian soloist helps to launch the new Kalamazoo Symphony season

Tine Thing Helseth is on a 5-month tour of the U.S., performing with orchestras and leading the jury of the International Trumpet Guild’s Ellsworth Smith Competition. She’ll play the popular Trumpet Concerto by Alexander Arutunian with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sep 28 in Miller Auditorium. Helseth and music director Julian Kuerti join Cara Lieurance live in the studio to preview the concert.

For tickets an more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.