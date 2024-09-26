© 2024 WMUK
Norwegian soloist helps to launch the new Kalamazoo Symphony season

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
Tina Thing Helseth
Courtesy of the artist
Tina Thing Helseth

Tine Thing Helseth is on a 5-month tour of the U.S., performing with orchestras and leading the jury of the International Trumpet Guild’s Ellsworth Smith Competition. She’ll play the popular Trumpet Concerto by Alexander Arutunian with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sep 28 in Miller Auditorium. Helseth and music director Julian Kuerti join Cara Lieurance live in the studio to preview the concert.

For tickets an more information, visit the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
