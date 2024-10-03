Battle Creek Symphony opens season with immersion into fantasy

Anne Harrigan, the music director and conductor of the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra will lead the season-opening concert titled "Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the W.K. Kellogg Auditorium in Battle Creek. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Harrigan explains that the program draws from popular "fandoms" such as anime, video games, and fantasy films, all enhanced by classical orchestral music.

Pioneers Richard Wagner and Erich Wolfgang Korngold, whose innovations created templates used by film and game composers ever since, are represented with "The Ride of the Valkyries" and "The Adventures of Robin Hood."

The event will also include a costume parade, where attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. Guest artist Jordan Hamilton, the inventive cellist who integrates improvisation and electric cello, will be part of the evening.

Harrigan also touches on pieces from How to Train Your Dragon, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and more, emphasizing the concert’s family-friendly nature and its aim to draw in audiences who may not typically attend orchestral performances. For more information, visit the Battle Creek Symphony website.

