The Bullock Series presents fresh new music from a Detroit ensemble

Michael Avatabile is a flutist and founding member of Hub New Music, which performs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct 9 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University for the Bullock Series. The concert, featuring a unique blend of woodwinds and strings, offers 5 new pieces by 5 composers, all written within the last decade.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Avatabile shared Hub New Music's origin story, tracing its roots to his time at the New England Conservatory. "Hub started as a school project, and if you had told me back then that my career would be in a contemporary chamber ensemble, I wouldn’t have believed you," he said. Initially pursuing a traditional orchestral path, Avatabile discovered a passion for collaborating with composers, which ignited his journey into new music. "There’s an immediacy and electricity in working with composers writing specifically for you," he explained. “When we commission a piece, we live with it for years, playing it dozens of times and really letting it grow."

For tickets and more information, visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.

