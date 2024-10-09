© 2024 WMUK
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

The Bullock Series presents fresh new music from a Detroit ensemble

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Hub New Music

Michael Avatabile is a flutist and founding member of Hub New Music, which performs at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, Oct 9 in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at Western Michigan University for the Bullock Series. The concert, featuring a unique blend of woodwinds and strings, offers 5 new pieces by 5 composers, all written within the last decade.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Avatabile shared Hub New Music's origin story, tracing its roots to his time at the New England Conservatory. "Hub started as a school project, and if you had told me back then that my career would be in a contemporary chamber ensemble, I wouldn’t have believed you," he said. Initially pursuing a traditional orchestral path, Avatabile discovered a passion for collaborating with composers, which ignited his journey into new music. "There’s an immediacy and electricity in working with composers writing specifically for you," he explained. “When we commission a piece, we live with it for years, playing it dozens of times and really letting it grow."

For tickets and more information, visit the Irving S. Gilmore School of Music website.
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance is the local host of NPR's All Things Considered on 1021 WMUK and covers local arts & culture on Let's Hear It on 89.9 Classical WMUK weekday mornings at 10 - 11 am.
