Kalamazoo Concert Band’s “Here, There, and Everywhere” set for Comstock auditorium

The Kalamazoo Concert Band (KCB) is gearing up for its season-opening performance, “Here, There, and Everywhere,” at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 19th, at the Comstock Community Auditorium. Led by long-time director Dr. Tom Evans, the program promises to take the audience on a musical journey around the globe.

Speaking with Cara Lieurance on Let’s Hear It, Evans shared his excitement about the concert’s theme. “We’ll start in the good old USA and travel to different countries through the music,” he said. From American marches to Hungarian dances, “every piece is a gem,” he says.

The concert will feature classic works like John Philip Sousa’s Hands Across the Sea, which Evans described as “a great march of friendship.” One of the concert’s highlights is Bora Bora, a composition by Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University. Boerma, a guest conductor for the performance, will lead the band in this tropical-inspired work. “It fits our theme perfectly,” said Evans. “The piece reflects his travels and is a favorite among the band members.” It was commissioned for the band by former director Richard Swinsick.

The Kalamazoo Concert Band’s performance is free and family-friendly, with Evans encouraging all to attend. “It’s a kaleidoscope of sound,” he promised. Full details are available at the Kalamazoo Concert Band website.

