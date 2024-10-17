An iconic film composer to be featured by Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra

At 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 19 in Miller Auditorium, the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will play music by the composer who "wrote the soundtrack to my childhood," according to music director Julian Kuerti. He speaks with Cara Lieurance about it, adding "he was there in all of these great cinematic moments, like E.T., Empire Strikes Back, Superman, and Return of the Jedi."

One of Williams' signature talents, Kuerti notes, is his ability to capture the sensation of flight in music. "He had this gift for creating momentum with the music," Kuerti said, "from flying bikes in E.T. to Superman soaring through the sky. The music gives this tangible sense of lifting up."

For attendees, there will be opportunities to take photos with characters and backgrounds from famous films before the concert begins. Tickets for The Music of John Williams concert can be purchased at the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra website.

