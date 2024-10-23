Kalos brings Celtic roots to Kalamazoo

An accomplished trio will perform at 7 pm on Saturday, Oct 26 at the First Congregational Church in Kalamazoo, presented by WMUK's The Pure Drop hosts Cara Lieurance and Dave Marlatt. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, members of the trio Kalos—Eric McDonald, Ryan McKasson, and Jeremiah McLane—shared insights into their unique sound, creative journey, and the challenges they’ve overcome as a band. The trio is currently touring in support of their album Headland, which marks the first project released under the name Kalos.

“We like to say it’s like your name is Carlos, but you’re from Boston—Kalos,” McDonald joked, explaining the band’s name. Although rooted in Celtic music, Kalos seeks to expand beyond traditional boundaries. "We intentionally chose a non-Irish or Scottish name because we want to present a broad range of things," McLane explained. “Kalos is the Greek word for beauty."

McKasson, the group’s fiddler, spoke about the band's eclectic sound, influenced by each member’s different musical backgrounds. "There’s quite a lot of difference musically between the three of us, and that’s part of what makes the group unique. We don’t all come from the same background, so when we create, we bring very different ideas,” he said.

The conversation also touched on McKasson’s health journey, which has deeply impacted the band’s recent years. McKasson shared that he had been dealing with a kidney disease for years. “I really wanted to get Headland out before I had to face this,” he recalled. Thanks to a selfless organ donor in the traditional music community, McKasson received a kidney transplant last year. “They wrote me a letter after the surgery, saying they wanted my music to stay in the world,” McKasson revealed. The experience has transformed his perspective on life and the band’s work.

Kalos is currently touring across the Midwest, with stops in Kalamazoo, Chicago, Ann Arbor, and more. Admission is $15 cash at-the-door. All proceeds go to the artists.

